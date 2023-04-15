Medics in 12 counties to stop going to work over unpaid salaries -unions

Medical practitioners in 12 counties have threatened to down their tools from April 19, 2023, due to non-payment of their salaries and remittance of statutory deductions.

In a letter addressed to the governors of the counties, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists, Kenya Health Professional Society and the Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dieticians said failure to pay salaries and occasional delays in payment had left their members in a financially difficult situation.

The unions said medical practitioners are unable to meet their daily needs, including transport, food and accommodation.

The unions clarified that the letter was not a strike notice.

Not a strike notice

“We wish to emphasise that this is not a strike notice, but rather a demonstration of the inability of our members to attend work due to lack of resources,” read part of the letter.

They emphasized the importance of quality healthcare provision to the nation and their commitment to fulfilling their obligations to patients and the community at large.

The unions urged the governors to address the matter urgently to avoid further disruption of services.

The 12 counties that will be affected include Kisumu, Mombasa, Nyamira, Kisii, Murang’a, Nyeri Laikipia, Bomet, Nyandarua, Embu, Vihiga and Taita Taveta.

They called for timely payment of salaries to enable their members to meet their basic needs.