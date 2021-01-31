Mbogi Genje
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Mbogi Genje: We are the best in spiting lyrics

logo (7)

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They burst into the limelight in 2020 and Mbogi Genje have not looked back since. 
  • They sat down with Hilary Kimuyu for a chat and their story is as fascinating as their lyrics.

Question: What is Gengetone to you and how can you describe your genre?

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. WHO team visits China's Wuhan market

  2. PRIME Uhuru goes bare-knuckle to tame Ruto

  3. Knut: Don’t return caning in schools

  4. PRIME Costly blunders that keep Devani holed up in Britain

  5. PRIME Mwilu's endless tribulations

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.