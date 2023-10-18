Mavoko demolitions: MP Makua insists he is innocent

Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau has maintained his innocence in the ongoing demolitions claiming the summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was politically instigated.

Mr Makau is amongst 30 individuals, including senior police officers, who have been summoned to record statements over the controversial East African Portland cement land tussle which has left hundreds homeless after their houses were demolished.

“I will continue to fight for the rights of the people who I represent. Why did they make a decision to demolish the buildings instead of sitting down and negotiating,” said Mr Makau.

Others who have been summoned include three former Mavoko Deputy Commissioners Mr Charles Wambugu, David Juma and Geoffrey Omondi.

Former Mavoko Sub-County Police commanders Mr Kizito Mutoro, Mr Sharma Wario and Mr Samuel Mukuusi have also been summoned.

Former area DCI bosses Mr Joseph Mumira, Mr Martin Korongo and Mr Vincent Kipkorir have been summoned as well as Ms Cecilia Mbete Nzioka, the serving chief in the Athi River location.