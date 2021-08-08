Beryl Markham
Beryl Markham, pioneer Nairobi socialite who kept the Kenya colony busy

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • From the hills and valleys of Njoro Berly moved to Nairobi and onwards to the world, dating a string of famous men but settling down with none.
  • Among her most famous boyfriends was British Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester and son of British King George V.

If you know Karen Blixen, then, certainly, you should know Beryl Markham, the pioneer Nairobi socialite. Tuesday this week marked 35 years since her death, and it appears the woman who kept the Kenya colony busy with her escapades — of love, sleaze, and adventure — is just about to be forgotten.

