Market the country in your circles, tourism agency boss tells Kenyans in the diaspora

June Chepkemei, the chief executive officer of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), has urged Kenyans in the diaspora to promote the country within their social networks in order to boost tourist numbers.

This comes as KTB announced a new campaign dubbed "Ziara Kenya: One Diaspora, One Tourist," which seeks to harness the over 3 million Kenyans living abroad to help market their motherland through their networks within the host countries.

She said the campaign will empower Kenyans living abroad to promote tourism with incentives, which she said KTB will work together with travel industry players to make a reality.

"We will be working closely with travel partners whom we are encouraging to put in place personalised travel packages and incentives for referrals as a way of motivating the Kenyan diaspora to join the campaigns," Ms Chepkemei said.

She noted that Kenyan missions abroad will play a crucial role in augmenting the campaign.

"Kenya has 66 missions abroad which represent our country. This existing infrastructure provides an ideal platform to position Kenya as the most attractive destination for international travelers," she said in a statement.

The KTB official spoke during a meeting that gathered key heads of departments from KTB and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking to bolster Kenya's tourism presence abroad.

The initiative is expected to boost tourism arrivals, currently at 1.9 million to its target of 5 million by 2027, reinforcing Kenya's position as a preferred travel destination, KTB said.

Eliphas Barine, director general of Political and Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the support of the Ministry to KTB in its programmes that are aimed at boosting Kenya's tourism potential by aligning with regional and global tourism agendas.

While saying Africa's growing market presents immense opportunities, Amb Barine echoed the sentiment that Kenyans in the diaspora can play a critical role in drawing visitors to the country by promoting its rich culture, wildlife, and natural beauty.