Kenyan to spend 20 years in US prison for sexually assaulting 70-year-old woman

A Kenyan national will spend the next two decades behind bars in a US prison for sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman who worked as a receptionist in an apartment building last year.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement Friday that Brian Kibiwot Chuchuney was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the assault.

The incident occurred on December 17, 2023, when the victim worked during the night shift.

According to official documents, Chuchuney, who was homeless and undocumented at the time, knocked on the window of the complex around 4.30am and the woman, who mistakenly believed Chuchuney lived in the building, let him in.

Once inside, Chuchuney asked a few seemingly innocent questions and if he could use the bathroom before asking for water.

When the woman went to get him water, Chuchuney followed the unsuspecting victim and attempted to sexually assault her before proceeding to sexually assault her, according to court documents.

In a further act of humiliation, the perpetrator stole the victim's clothes before fleeing the scene, the court heard.

Police tracked down Chuchuney and arrested him a few hours after the brutal attack.

Authorities say Chuchuney poses a significant threat to public safety.

District Attorney Mitchell said his actions and lack of remorse demonstrate he is a danger to the community.

“This defendant’s heinous actions and lack of remorse make it clear that he poses a significant danger to the community,” said Mitchell.

“Thanks to the work of Deputy County Attorney Maren Soreson, he will now spend decades in prison, facing the consequence of his actions.”

Chuchuney pleaded guilty in July to one count of kidnapping and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

His sentence includes 20 years in prison for kidnapping and lifetime supervised probation for the attempted sexual assault charges.

According to the district attorney, the victim's impact statement conveys the profound suffering caused by Chuchuney's actions.

She describes the physical, financial, and emotional toll of the assault, emphasising how it has devastated her life, and her ability to work, and deeply affected her family.

Following the incident, community advocacy groups called for stricter security protocols, including improved screening practices for building access and increased education on sexual violence prevention.

“Your cruelty has hurt me physically, and financially, but above all, the emotional blow you inflicted has shattered my life, and capacity to work and severely wounded my family.” reads the impact statement.