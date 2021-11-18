Breaking News: Manhunt for terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti comes to an end

The three terror convicts who escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after they were arrested in Kitui County on November 18, 2021.

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

The three terror convicts who escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison have been arrested in a remote village in Kitui County. 

