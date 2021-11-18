Manhunt for terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti comes to an end

The three terror convicts who escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison have been arrested in a remote village in Kitui County.

The terrorists, Musharraf Abdalla Akhulunga alias Zarkarawi, Mohammed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf escaped from the country's most guarded prison on Sunday.

Earlier, security agencies in Kitui were on red alert after locals reported that they had spotted seen the three fugitive terrorists.

Kitui County police commander Leah Kithei on Thursday morning confirmed that all security agencies in the region, including chiefs and their assistants, had been activated.

"The information has also been shared with counterparts in neighbouring Tana River and Garissa counties," Ms Kithei told the Nation.Africa.

"If indeed they're the ones, we'll definitely get them. It's a matter of time."

Locals reported spotting the three, whom they suspected to be the wanted terror convicts who escaped jail on Sunday night, at Malalani shopping centre in the expansive county.

Residents said the three, who looked exhausted and thirsty, bought a lot of milk, bottled water, bread and biscuits from local shops and paid by cash.

Raised suspicions

But they raised suspicions when they asked for directions to Boni Forest in Lamu County.

One of the escapees had swollen legs and was limping, perhaps as a result of trekking long distances.

“They appeared confused and lost, unaware of the geography around them. They were asking how they can connect to the Garissa or Tana River counties from the area,” said a trader at the market who spoke to Nation on condition that he’s not named for security reasons.

The trader described them as one slender guy of Somali origin and two African-built men, a description that fits the three escapees as splashed in press.

They didn't have any luggage with them but one of them was holding a small gunny bag with what looked like light clothes.

Malalani market is about 100 kilometres East of Kitui town, in Kitui East Constituency near the border of Tana River County.