Police arrest prisons boss Ogallo, Kamiti head after jailbreak

Outgoing Kenya Prison Service Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo (left) and Kamiti Prison boss Charles Mutembei. They were arrested following a jailbreak that saw three terror convicts escape from the maximum prison. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Officers from the Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have on Wednesday arrested outgoing prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo, Kamiti Maximum Prison head Charles Mutembei and his deputy.

