Man linked to death of four kin denied bond

A suspected serial killer accused of murdering four members of his family in a span of 15 years will remain in custody until the case is heard and determined, the High Court in Meru ruled on Thursday.

Duncan Muriithi, 46, a teacher in Kwale County is linked to the bizarre death of four family members between December 2007 and December 2022, and the mysterious disappearance of his mother who has never been found since 2015.

Justice Thrispisa Cherere denied Muriithi bond after the prosecution, led by Ms Rita Rotich, successfully argued that the suspect was a flight risk and a danger, not only to the family but also the community.

Muriithi is said to have killed his elder sister, Ms Naomi Karea in December 30, 2022. He allegedly attacked Ms Karea, who was a senior education officer, at her Kariene home in Imenti central, Meru County, together with another man who is still on the run.

Muriithi was smoked out of his Kwale hideout by police on February 10, 2023.

In opposing the bail, his elder brother Mr Samuel Muthengi swore an affidavit detailing a series of murders that have occurred in the family over the past 15 years, which they suspect were executed by Muriithi.

The prosecution argued that the suspect is likely to interfere with witnesses as he had allegedly done when he was charged with the murder of their brother John Mugao in 2008. Mugao died in December 2007. Muthenge says the case was eventually withdrawn after Muriithi threatened witnesses when he was out on bail.

Animosity back home

He further argued that the suspect’s safety is not guaranteed as he faces animosity in his village.

Investigating officer, Mr Joshua Sila said releasing Muriithi on bond would prejudice the search for other suspects still at large.

“The respondent is known to be a brutal, experienced serial killer believed to be armed and ready to commit similar offences, operating within Kwale and Marimanti in Tharaka Nithi County,” he said in a sworn affidavit.

In 2009, Mr Mugao’s wife Mary Kabura was murdered in cold blood.

“I was a witness in the murder case HCCRI 59/2008 and while out on bond, he threatened and harassed us. We vowed to attend court when the deceased’s wife was killed after she and Muriithi had a bitter argument over the case. After that, we feared for our lives and some witnesses relocated,” Mr Muthengi’s affidavit reads.

He said Ms Karea, who was also a witness in Mr Mugao’s murder case, was killed in December last year, after which, the suspect threatened him saying he would be next.

Another case cited by Mr Sila is the bizarre murder of Mr Daniel Njagi in 2014. Mr Njagi, Muriithi’s cousin, had just bought a piece of land from the latter when differences between the two arose. He was shot dead under unclear circumstances.

And when their mother Elizabeth Nkimu went missing in Kwale County on March 28, 2015, Mr Muthengi said they looked for her in vain, adding that she had gone to the coast following an invitation from Muriithi to live with his family.

The family is pointing an accusing finger at Muriithi saying he eliminated her after she accused him of perpetrating the murders.

Living in fear

“The family has been living in fear since then. He wants to eliminate all the family members so as to be the sole heir of the land left by our parents. He has vowed to wipe out the family of our late father Silas Njagi for no reason, which mission he is executing slowly by slowly,” he says.

“I am apprehensive that if the accused is released on bond, he may actualise the threats and harm me or other family members, and even members of the community,” he adds.

Also in an affidavit, Mr Joseph Mugao Makembo, who is Mr Muriithi’s cousin, said that on January 20, 2023, barely three weeks after Ms Karea was killed, the suspect attacked him in the company of unknown persons.

“I escaped death by a whisker by dodging them and raising an alarm. Neighbours came to my rescue and the attackers disappeared,” he says.

In his response, Mr Muriithi denies all the allegations levelled against him saying they were malicious and intended to deny him bail.

He states that he is a teacher at Dambale Primary school in Kwale County where he has lived for the last 13 years.

Justice Cherere ruled that the prosecution’s opposition to the suspect’s bail was merited and remanded him in custody until the suit is heard and determined.

“You will remain in custody during the trial but you will be free to renew your application for bond in the course of the trial,” she added. The case will be heard on September 19 and 20, 2023.