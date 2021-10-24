Masten Milimu Wanjala
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Bungoma

Prime

Family disowns serial killer Masten Wanjala, won't bury him

Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

They disowned him when he was alive and they have denied him in death. The family of self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala, who was lynched by a mob 10 days ago, is not ready to bury him for fear of attracting a curse.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.