Man in gold scam held after failing to raise bail

The suspect Elvis Ouma Muga alias Nick in court.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A man charged with defrauding a Danish national of Sh171 million by pretending he would sell to him 500 kilos of gold will spend the weekend in custody after failing to raise a cash bail of Sh5million.

