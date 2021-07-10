Man in gold scam held after failing to raise bail

A man charged with defrauding a Danish national of Sh171 million by pretending he would sell to him 500 kilos of gold will spend the weekend in custody after failing to raise a cash bail of Sh5million.

Mr Elvis Ouma Muga alias Nick who was charged before Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate David Ndungi denied two counts of obtaining money through pretence and conspiracy to defraud Mr Bernhard Ten Brinke.

Defence lawyer Stanley Kang’ahi, who applied to have the accused freed on reasonable bail terms, urged the magistrate not to be swayed by the amounts in the charge sheet.

But lawyer Isaack Rene for the complainant urged the magistrate to consider the amounts involved.

Mr Ndungi, while deciding on the bail plea said the court is required to consider the amounts alleged to have been lost in the transactions.

Mr Ndungi ordered the accused to deposit a bond of Sh10 million with one surety of the same amount. He also granted the accused the alternative of the cash bail.