Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera arrives in Nairobi, a city he once called home

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The visit to Kenya by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera marks an important tradition for leaders of the southern African country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.