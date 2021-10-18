President Uhuru Kenyatta urges Kirinyaga leaders to unite

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kirinyaga leaders led by Governor Anne Waiguru to unite and work together as a team so as to achieve faster development and prosperity for their County. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.