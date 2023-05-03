Mackenzie wife to spend two more days in custody

Rhoda Mumbua Maweu, the wife of Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie, will be detained for another two days.

Ms Maweu, who was arrested alongside her aunt, has been identified as a person of interest in the Shakahola killings by police.

According to the police, the woman was a prominent figure in the activities of the Good News International church, which was affiliated with radical beliefs that urged church members to hunger in order to meet God.

The detectives say the woman came into the picture after an analysis of husband's phone records and interviews with people associated with the cult.

The detectives have also claimed that Ms Maweu was instrumental in recruiting new members to the cult.

The detectives suspect the woman also has access to sensitive financial information and was involved in financial decisions on behalf of the church.

She was apprehended from her hiding in Mtwapa on Tuesday and taken to court the same day.

Ms Maweu is one of the 18 people the police want to question for 90 days in connection with the Shakahola tragedy, which has claimed the lives of more than 110 people.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido referred the case on Wednesday to his colleague Yusuf Shikanda, who will now handle it.

Mr Omido stated that he is currently handling a similar case in which Televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero is being investigated in connection with the Shakahola deaths.

Both Mackenzie and Pastor Ezekiel are under investigations for the offences of aiding suicide, murder, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

In an affidavit to support a 90 days detention, Inspector Raphael Wanjohi who is investigating the matter said they want more time to collect DNA samples from Mackenzie, his wife and the 16 followers for matching with those to be collected from the bodies being exhumed from the 800 acres Shakahola land.

The police have also alleged that Mackenzie, his wife and the 16 followers may have initiated their families, friends and relatives into the cult.

The court has also been told that there is reason to believe that there may have been financial and material gain to the criminal group, therefore, there is need to identify, trace, freeze and confiscate any illicit proceeds of the crime from them.

The detectives also say that investigations have revealed that a lorry procured by Mackenzie moved several adherents from the 800 acres Shakahola pice of land to Kakuyuni Forest after he was granted a Sh10,000 bail in March in another case.