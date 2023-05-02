Police seek to detain Mackenzie, his followers for 90 days

Police have told a court in Shanzu, Mombasa County, that Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 17 others believed to be his followers suffocated their victims -- mostly children -- in a bid to hasten their deaths.

In a fresh affidavit filed in court by Inspector Raphael Wanjohi on Tuesday, the State said it is now seeking to detain Mackenzie and his alleged accomplices from the Good Life International church for 90 days in order to conduct further investigations into the matter.

The court heard that the allegations of suffocation and strangulation came about as a result of several victim and witness testimonies, including accounts of those rescued from the Shakahola site in the last month. Their testimonies, the State argued, will be corroborated with evidence from preliminary findings of experts conducting post-mortems on the bodies of victims exhumed from mass graves.

They are being investigated for murder, aiding persons to kill themselves, aiding suicide, radicalisation and child cruelty among others.

“Some of the deceased children and women are reasonably believed to be relatives of the 17 respondents,” said Mr Wanjohi.

Police said that they intend to collect DNA from the 17 respondents for matching with bodies already exhumed to help resolve the alleged crimes. The court also heard that the accused may not be accepted in society since they are believed to have initiated their family members, friends and relatives into the cult.

“The crimes under investigation constitute compelling grounds to deny bail at this juncture and supports continued detention of the respondents," the police alleged.

The court was also told that there is reason to believe that there may have been a financial component to the cult's operations and therefore need to identify, trace, freeze and confiscate any illicit proceeds of the crime.

“Mackenzie and others, if released on bond, are likely to waste or dispose of those properties or conceal records and other information relating to those properties,” said Mr Wanjohi.

Earlier today, a court in Malindi closed its case against Mackenzie. He was released briefly before being re-arrested by police and brought to the court in Mombasa.