Case against Paul Mackenzie in Malindi closed, to face fresh charges in Shanzu
The case against Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie in a Malindi court has been closed.
The case was closed as Malindi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike ruled that her court does not have the jurisdiction to hear terrorism charges that the prosecution wanted to add in the suit againt Mackenzie.
Mackenzie and his co-accused were rearrested outside the court in Malindi and are expected to be moved to Shanzu where they will face fresh charges.
