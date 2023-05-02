Case against Paul Mackenzie in Malindi closed, to face fresh charges in Shanzu

Paul Mackenzie

Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie (left) and his co-accused in a Malindi court on May 2, 2023.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

The case against Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie in a Malindi court has been closed. 

The case was closed as Malindi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike ruled that her court does not have the jurisdiction to hear terrorism charges that the prosecution wanted to add in the suit againt Mackenzie.

Mackenzie and his co-accused were rearrested outside the court in Malindi and are expected to be moved to Shanzu where they will face fresh charges. 

More follows.

