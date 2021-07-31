Luhya words among Kenyan parlances now recognised as English words

Oxford dictionary new editions launch

Oxford University Press East Africa Regional Director John Mwazemba greets Kessha chair Indimuli Kahi during the launch of the 10th Edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary and the 4th Edition of the Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu at Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on July 30, 2021. 


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta  &  Kevin Maina

Nyama choma, isikuti, kayamba, Maasai, majimbo, zeze and 47 other words from parlances in East Africa are among the latest entrants into the English dictionary.

