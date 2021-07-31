Luhya words among Kenyan parlances now recognised as English words

Nyama choma, isikuti, kayamba, Maasai, majimbo, zeze and 47 other words from parlances in East Africa are among the latest entrants into the English dictionary.

Together with fomo, chatbox, mansplain and microplastic, they are among the additional 2,000 words from across the globe, which are not originally words from the United Kingdom, that have made it to the list of internationally accepted English words.

Oxford University Press (OUP) has included these words in its 10th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary (OALD).

The publisher also revised its fourth edition of the Kamusi ya Kiswahili Sanifu (Kiswahili dictionary) to include 1,000 more words and have 48 new pages.

The publisher said that the additional words are now internationally accepted for use in formal interactions including in the school setting.

With the new products, which will be circulated globally, the publisher hopes to spark the reading culture in schools.

The latest edition of the OALD comes 73 years after the first one was published by the OUP, while the fourth edition of the Kamusi ya Kiswahili comes 40 years after its first was published.

These editions of the dictionary will, for the first time, acknowledge Oxford University Press researchers from Kenya.

Ms Florence Waeni, in charge of languages, and Mr Isaiah Mweteri, a senior editor with the publisher, have been accredited for their contributions in revamping the new editions, particularly in the development of new words from East Africa.

Keeping learners engaged

Speaking during the launch of the products, the OUP’s East Africa regional director, John Mwazembam, said the new products are geared not only at finding the meaning of certain words but also keeping learners engaged.

“The two products have been revamped to ensure learners get the information they need with ease. The products will not only be tools to find meanings of words but also have additional language materials such as similes, phrases and other language techniques,” Mr Mwazemba said.

“They are timely because they are compatible with the new Competency Based Curriculum that is currently being rolled out in the country.”

With the new edition coming just three years after the unveiling of the ninth edition, Mr Mwazemba explained that revision is not driven by the urge to make profits but to advance the education sector within the region and globally.

“The reason why we keep revising these products is not because we are out to make profits but simply because language is dynamic and keeps changing. The current edition has taken into consideration new words from East African and South African English. Words such as mandazi can now be used in any English class,” he explained.

Through inclusion of creative graphic illustrations, colorful pictures and additional language material, the publisher hopes to revive the reading culture in schools and make reading interesting and entertaining.