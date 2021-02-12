LSK woes: 38 staff petition council over delayed salaries

LSK bosses

Law Society of Kenya's President Nelson Havi, Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua and Vice President Carolyne Kamende at their offices in Nairobi on March 2, 2020. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • This comes barely a week after its President Nelson Havi was suspended by the LSK council over a failed leadership, until next month when he will have an opportunity to defend himself at the society’s Ordinary General Meeting.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is in fresh turmoil after staff petitioned the council over delayed salaries for the past three months.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court allows Mwilu to continue serving as acting CJ

  2. 1.2 million African children at risk of stunted growth

  3. ICC elects prosecutor to replace Bensouda

  4. Baringo MCAs blamed for rejecting BBI Bill

  5. No new Covid-19 deaths in Kenya as cases rise by 260

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.