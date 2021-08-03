Lobby loses bid to have suspected sexual offenders get free lawyers

Lawyer Shadrack Wambui

Lawyer Shadrack Wambui of the Sheria Mtaani Na Shadrack Wambui group. 

Photo credit: File | Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has rejected a request by a rights group seeking a declaration that suspected sexual offenders are entitled to mandatory legal representation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.