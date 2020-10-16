Lobby leaps to defence of DPP Haji over his performance

A Nairobi-based lobby group has defended Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji over accusations that he is not performing his duties satisfactorily.

The lobby, Nation of Patriots, warned that as the country approaches the 2022 elections, there will be more attempts to discredit the work of independent offices.

“We particularly condemn the use of individuals and civil society groups as proxies by those who are out to sabotage the operations of independent offices,” said the lobby group’s leader Abdulrahman Busera Mohammed.

The group took issue with activists suing the DPP wanting the courts to declare him unfit to hold office, assuring Kenyans that these unfortunate and unwarranted attacks on sovereign offices will not go unchallenged.

In September, activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court to challenge the mandate of the DPP.

