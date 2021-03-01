Collins Ouma
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Poor millionaires: Living a dog’s life yet State owes you millions

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

On January 7, 2013 at around 9.30pm, Collins Ouma was guarding a building along Moi Avenue when some police officers asked him for directions to Mwihoko Bar and Restaurant.

Related

More from News

  1. Kimani Ngunjiri's last born son dies

  2. Zanzibar President appoints new First Vice President

  3. Kiambu murders: Lawrence Warunge 'still unfit for trial'

  4. MCK wrangles bad for media freedom, Editors Guild says

  5. Indian PM Narendra Modi gets Covid-19 jab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.