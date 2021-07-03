Phoebe Muthoni
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group 

News

Prime

Letter to abductors: Please let go of my dear husband 

NMG logo (6)

By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • Isaac Mwangi was abducted in the presence of his wife and daughter seven days ago.
  • What seemed to be a normal Sunday outing with family drastically turned into a nightmare for a week.

Phoebe Muthoni has witnessed the abduction of her husband and his two cousins in a span of two days. Two vehicles were hijacked on Sunday and Wednesday along the Nyeri-Nayhururu highway. In the two incidents, three men were taken at gunpoint. She was in both cars in the two instances. What seemed to be a normal Sunday outing with family drastically turned into a nightmare for a week. Her husband Isaac Mwangi, 34, and his two cousins Samuel Ngacha and Bernard Wanjohi, 40, are among five people who have been abducted in Nyeri and Nyandarua counties in six days. Ms Muthoni spoke to the Sunday Nation at her home in Solio Village Three.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Zuma: I'm not going to jail

  2. Tigray forces issue strict ceasefire conditions

  3. US issues warning to aircraft in Tigray

  4. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 277 to 185,868

  5. 45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.