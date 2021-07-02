Gerald Guandaro
Puzzle of daylight abductions in the Mt Kenya region

By  Nicholas Komu

Gangsters have abducted four people in broad daylight in Nyeri and Nyandarua counties in less than one week, sending shock waves in the Mt Kenya region as police remain clueless on the identity of the thugs behind the spate of crimes.

