Let us bring back the glory days of student activism

Protesting UoN students

University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) members and officials block a section of University Way on December 3, 2020 to protest plans by the government to raise varsity fees across all public universities and government sponsored students admitted in private universities.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Mogesi Joel

What you need to know:

  • Quite a number of current leaders nationally have a history in student leadership and activism.
  • However, in recent times, student involvement in national matters has been on a steady decline.

The history of politics in Kenya is replete with student activism headed by firebrand student leaders.

