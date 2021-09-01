Let us bring back the glory days of student activism

The history of politics in Kenya is replete with student activism headed by firebrand student leaders.

The 70s, 80s and 90s somewhat stand out as the golden age in student leadership and politics. This period saw active student participation in the struggle for multiparty democracy among other national struggles.

Indeed, the history of our Second Liberation is not complete without due credit to the university students of the time – James Orengo, Mwandawiro Mghanga among others come to mind. Quite a number of current leaders nationally have a history in student leadership and activism.

However, in recent times, student involvement in national matters has been on a steady decline. This has been happening despite the fact that university and college students account for a considerable percentage of the youth aged 18 to 29 years.

Considered tomorrow’s leaders and the future of our nation, university students’ silence on national issues is deafening.

Boardroom politics

In particular, I take issue with the Universities Amendment Act of 2016, which provides for election of student leaders through an electoral college. While the intention and purpose is not bad, the results have been disastrous.

It has not only reduced student participation in the elections but also the governed no longer know their leaders. The elections have been reduced to “boardroom politics”. It has been said that in the eyes of students, the current leaders represent the university and not the students.

Matters such as constitutional amendments and the Covid-19, which have taken centre stage in our national discourse, should have had the input of students through their leaders.

The upshot is that the electoral college system can be improved to enable more active student participation by allowing them to vote for their candidates. Delegates, in turn, will be forced to vote for the popularly elected candidates.

The media should also actively engage students in national conversations.

Mogesi studies Law at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.