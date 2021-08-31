Associating all Muslims with terrorism misguided

Westgate Mall terror attack

A scene of devastation at the Westgate Mall following the terrorist attack on September 21, 2013.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Zahrah Mohammed

Communication and Media Technology student

Maseno University

 It breaks my heart that I've spent my childhood being called names because of my religion.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.