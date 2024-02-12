Let’s mourn Kiptum honourably, stop speculation

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has urged Kenyans to mourn the late Kelvin Kiptum honourably amid speculation about the tragic accident that claimed his life along the Eldoret Ravine road on Sunday night.

The Sports CS yesterday paid a visit to the family of the deceased World Marathon Record holder in Chepsamo, Kaptarakwa ward, Keiyo South constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet county and later viewed his body at Eldoret Hospital, where he called for calm during the mourning period of the athlete.

The rise and rise of Kelvin Kiptum.

He described the late athlete Kiptum as a star athlete and a confident and humble young man full of big dreams in the athletics circles and for the country.

“Kiptum was full of big dreams, the most memorable thing about him was that he believed that he was just starting and the future ahead of him was full of promise. He was a very confident young man,” said Mr Namwamba.

The CS further described him as a very humble young man who had a strong attachment to his family. He promised that the government would stand with the family during this mourning period.

“He was a young man who was outgoing, humble, and determined to achieve what he believed in, he was a role model to young athletes and other sportspeople,” said Mr Namwamba.

Mr Namwamba appealed to the entire world to stand with the family during this hard moment.

“It is apparent that Kiptum was one of the world's finest sportsmen who was always ready to handle all barriers and obstacles in his life,” the CS stated.

The CS accompanied by Sports PS Peter Tum were overwhelmed with grief upon arriving at the morgue. The entire Eldoret Hospital was engulfed in a sombre mood upon the arrival of the body of the deceased athlete.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii also cautioned Kenyans on social media users against speculating about the athlete’s death and allowing police to investigate.

“Let us stop the propaganda and allow police to investigate and tell us what exactly happened,” Governor Bii said.



