Kiptum’s father: My son had promised to build me a house

Kelvin Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruiyot has narrated his last moments with his son whom he described as obedient and hardworking.

Kiptum, whose career took shape in 2022 after winning his first 42km race during the Valencia Marathon, died on Sunday night along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

He was in the company of his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizamana, who also died at the scene and another passenger Sharon Chepkurui, who was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County where he was treated and discharged on Monday.

Asenath Jeruto, wife of the late Kelvin Kiptum, at their home in Chepsamo Village, Keiyo South of Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 12, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The bodies have been transferred from Racecourse Hospital to Eldoret Hospital mortuary.

Cheruiyot said he last spoke to his son on Saturday evening before he went for his training in Fluorspar, urging him to continue being spiritual.

“My son belonged to the world and he has been taken away from me in a painful way. Since he was young, he has been hard working and he took after his mother who was an athlete. We are glad that he later became a world-beater.

“I expected my son to uplift our status but he has been snatched away from me. I want to thank God for the days we lived with him. I have lost a treasure,” said an emotional Cheruiyot at his home in Chepsamo village in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Monday.

He revealed that his son was in the process of building him a house.

“Apart from discussing the house issues, he told me that he was feeling great and the training has been good and he would run a sub two hours when the right time comes,” added Cheruiyot.

The father added that upon finishing his primary school, Kiptum decided to join Chepkorio Polytechnic where he took a course on wiring before he graduated with Grade III, but opted to venture into running instead of upgrading his education.

“He insisted on training and we didn’t have enough money, but I managed to rent a house for him at Chepkorio township and it was a real struggle until recently when he started competing well,” said the father.

Kiptum was preparing to compete at the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands where he was aiming to run under two hours.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii said that Kenya had lost an icon, whose star had started shining after winning three marathons.

“On behalf of the Uasin Gishu County government, we want to send our condolences for losing such a young athlete and his coach. It is really sad and the whole world is in shock and I want to ask the community to be calm and let the National Police Service do their investigations,” said Bii.

Meanwhile, the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital acting Chief Executive Officer Philip Kirwa confirmed that Sharon Chepkurui was treated and discharged on Monday.