Legality of Sankok's gun under scrutiny

Detectives investigating the death of nominated MP David Sankok’s son have turned their focus on determining the exact fire arm that the boy may have used to end his life after it emerged that the legislator has two guns and not one as previously thought.

The MP’s 15-year-old son Memusi Sankok allegedly shot himself on Monday after having an argument with his father because he had refused to go to school.

A postmortem conducted on Tuesday at Longisa District Hospital in Naorok County, has confirmed that the minor’s death was caused by a bullet that entered through his chin and exited on top of his head.

The shot gun, which was originally thought to have been used in the suicide is currently undergoing ballistic examination at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) laboratory in Nairobi.

It has also emerged that the nominated MP however has another fire arm; a Ceska pistol which has also been handed over to the DCI and is undergoing the same test as the shot gun.

Preliminary investigations and interviews with Sankok’s household had indicated that the Kericho High School form three student had taken his life using a shot gun.

The results of a postmortem on the boy’s body have however tested this theory as investigators think that the length of a shotgun makes it difficult for one to shoot themselves on the chin.

The Firearms Act prohibits the importation or sale of shotguns whose overall length his less than 26 inches.

Investigators are therefore waiting for the ballistic examination results on the two fire arms in order to determine which one could have been used in the suicide.

Additionally, a search is currently being conducted at the Firearms Registration Bureau in order to ascertain the legality of the Mp’s fire arms licence.

Mr Sankok, his wife Hellen, their eldest daughter and the workers at Osim Count Lodge which is just a few metres from the Mp’s home in Narok have so far recorded statements as the probe into the suicide widens in an effort to quickly find answers to what happened on Monday.