Learners in drought-ravaged counties face uncertainty as schools reopen

Ol Moran

Security officers patrol deserted Tumaini Primary School in Ol Moran on September 13, 2021. It is among the 16 schools in the area that had been closed due to insecurity. 

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Head teachers have warned they have run out of stocks for school feeding programmes.
  • Several schools in Baringo North are presently in dire need of food aid.

Hundreds of pupils are unlikely to resume learning in schools located in regions ravaged by drought and scarred by bandit attacks in Baringo and Laikipia counties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.