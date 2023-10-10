Lawyer Donald Kipkorir threatens to sue Muthaiga Country Club over denied entry

Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir has written to the exclusive Muthaiga Country Club demanding an official explanation for repeated denial of entry by management.

Mr Kipkorir, in a letter to the Club’s chairman Philip Coulson, wants an explanation within five days, failing which he plans to pursue legal redress to protect his “right to freedom of movement.”

The Nairobi-based lawyer says in the letter that he has been a frequent guest at the club for the past 25 years and actively participated in luncheons and meetings upon invitations extended by his clients and friends, who are members at the private club.

Towards the end of last year, he was denied entry on the grounds that a member of the club had raised an unsubstantiated complaint against him. It was only after the intervention of the chairman that he was granted access.

“Regrettably, our client informs us that this was not an isolated incident. On subsequent occasions, he has been denied entry to the Club, causing him immense embarrassment and overwhelming ordeal of distress,” his advocate Peter Wanyama states in the letter.

Muthaiga Country Club did not respond to our email queries on the matter while calls to the official telephone line went unanswered.

Mr Wanyama says the repeated denial of entry has violated Mr Kipkorir’s rights as a guest invited by the club’s members.

He says Mr Kipkorir has the right to equal treatment and freedom from discrimination as provided for under Article 27 of the constitution.

“The traumatic incidents of denying our client entry have caused harm to his dignity and reputation as guaranteed under Article 28 of the constitution. The embarrassment occasioned upon him cannot be underestimated,” Mr Wanyama added.

The letter says although Muthaiga Country Club is a private club with rules governing membership or expulsion, it is imperative to note that the club does not possess the authority to refuse entry to guests unless there is a court order to that effect.

He maintains that his conduct for the past 25 years has been exemplary, as he has never engaged in disruptive behaviour, misconduct or any form of violation of the club rules during his visits.

“In addition, our client is not inclined to intoxication, confrontations or any form of abuse towards others,” he argues.