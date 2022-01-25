Lamu port

Port workers offload cargo from a ship at the Lamu port during the official launch of the the first berth at the facility in May last year.

News

Lapsset road works halted over attacks

By  Kalume Kazungu  &  Anthony Kitimo

The fate of the Sh2.5 trillion Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) road projects in Lamu hangs in the balance with contractors expressing fears over their safety following increased insecurity.

