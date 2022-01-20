Lamu IEBC Election Manager Mohamed Adan

Lamu County IEBC Election Manager Mohamed Adan who said many residents in the villages affected  by insecurity could participate in voter registration because they lost or misplaced their IDs when they fled their homes.

| Kazungu Kalume | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

Insecurity in Lamu County mars voter registration

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Insecurity in Lamu County has complicated the electoral agency’s efforts to register more voters, forcing it to push the listing to February 3 in the most affected areas.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.