Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi, 12 other inmate escape from Gigiri Police Station

The main suspect in the murders of at least six women, whose bodies were found dumped in Kware quarry in Embakasi, has escaped from Nairobi's Gigiri Police Station.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, who confessed to the murders was among 13 suspects who escaped from cells at 3am on Tuesday.

The 12 others are Eritreans detained at the police station for overstaying in the country illegally.

Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt had been launched to re-arrest the escapees.

“We are pursuing the matter for action,” he said.

A police report filed at the station, under OB 05/20/08/2024, indicated that the matter was reported by police officers Evans Kipkirui and Gerald Mutuku who were manning the cells.

The officers said they had made their routine visit to the cells to serve the inmates breakfast when they discovered the suspects had escaped.

They said when they opened the cell door, they were shocked to discover that 13 suspects had escaped by cutting the wire mesh at the basking bay.

Jumaisi was in the cell, waiting to be arraigned for the plea-taking on Friday, August 23, 2024.

He and two others were produced before Makadara Chief Magistrate Irine Gichobi, where the prosecution asked the court to allow them to detain the three accused for 21 days.

After hearing submissions from both parties, the court ruled that Khalisha, the main suspect, should be remanded at Gigiri Police Station for a further seven days.