KQ to delay November pay after pilots strike hits sales
Kenya Airways (KQ) will delay staff salaries for November amid a slump in revenue from a strike by its pilots that left thousands of passengers stranded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi for four days.
The airline’s chief people officer, Tom Shivo, yesterday informed workers through a memo of the pay delay that is likely to affect 3,544 workers that were on its payroll in December.
The pay notice comes days after a labour court on November 8 ordered the pilots to resume work.