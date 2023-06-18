Kisumu seeks to revolutionise urban food security system

Kisumu will from Monday host a key meeting aimed at improving food and nutrition security as well as addressing environmental concerns in the city.

The five-day meeting of the European Union-funded AfriFOODlinks project consortium, to be held at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel, will attract mayors and delegates from 65 cities in Africa and Europe.

Along with four other African hub cities, Kisumu will serve as a focal point for direct urban food system change.

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga pointed out that the rapidly growing population of the lakeside city has put immense pressure on its food system.

"Relevant county and city departments are currently working not only on food production, but also on all elements of the broader urban food chain, including markets, informal vendors, transport and storage facilities, among others," he said.

As one of the hub cities, Kisumu will have the privilege of leading a mutual learning journey involving 15 African and five European sharing cities.

"These sharing cities will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative food systems and work together to design specific pilot projects for implementation in each city," said Mr Wanga.

Dedicated researchers have been stationed in the 20 participating local governments to help the cities identify food system challenges and develop authentic approaches to improve access to healthy and nutritious food.

In Kisumu, researchers from the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology and the Africa Population Health Research Centre will work closely with relevant county and city departments.

The project, coordinated by ICLEI Africa, aims to accelerate innovative women- and youth-led agri-food enterprises to support local value addition and inclusive economic participation.

ICLEI Associate Director, Urban Systems, Paul Currie, noted that the ambitious project will promote inclusive multi-stakeholder governance to empower public officials, small businesses and communities with ownership and agency to shape their food systems.

"Cities learn best from each other. They share their experiences and challenges with all other participating cities, inviting them to adopt and adapt successful strategies for their own contexts," said Mr Currie.

He underlined the commitment of AfriFOODlinks to systematically contribute to the realisation of fair, equitable, healthy and environmentally friendly urban food systems from primary production to consumption.

He noted that the initiative can be achieved through improving business innovation, infrastructure investment and shaping cultural preferences.

"The urban food environment is the key area for improving nutrition and reducing environmental impact in African cities because it is where residents make decisions about the food they eat," Currie added.