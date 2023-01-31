Kisumu landlord auctions tenant's undergarments to recover Sh120, 000 unpaid rent

A notice for the planned auction of eight undergarments and a pair of ladies’ hip enlargement underwear published in one of the local dailies yesterday has elicited shock and excitement among social media users.

Kisumu-based Nyaluoyo Auctioneers placed an advert in a local newspaper on January 30, 2023, indicating its plan to sell an assortment of goods, including undergarments, at a public auction on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

All the items listed for auction at the Nyaluoyo Auction Office Yard at 11 am will be sold to recover rent arrears owed to various landlords by their tenants.

However, there is one dispute between a landlord and one Zacharia Sichenje Masika that has left netizens talking after it emerged that the client will be selling undergarments to recover part of the unpaid rent amounting to Sh120, 000.

Part of the items on auction will be four men’s underwear, four ladies’ underwear, two children’s bags, three eye adhesives, one white cream and two hip enlargement underwear.

“Pursuant to our principal’s instructions, we shall sell the following goods by public auction. All these items will be sold at the fall of the hammer,” read the notice.

A quick look at the prices of these undergarments at various online shops revealed that the hip enlargement underwear goes for between Sh869 and Sh3, 000 depending on the size.

The tenant is said to have rented one of the shops at Kisumu’s Mega City Mall where he ran a boutique. He had accumulated Sh120,000 in rent arrears.

Kenyans enjoyed the humour that comes with the auction but also described the landlord as petty.

Ms Evelyne Wanjiku commented on Facebook: “Surely that is a merciless landlord.

Is it really necessary to list certain things? Posed Mr Abbott Okello Oteyo on Facebook.