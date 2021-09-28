Kipronoh Ronoh appointed ICT Authority acting chief executive officer

Dr Kipronoh Ronoh

Dr Kipronoh Ronoh. He has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer for the ICT Authority,

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has appointed Dr Kipronoh Ronoh as the new acting Chief Executive Officer for the ICT Authority, replacing Dr Katherine Getao who has proceeded on terminal leave.

