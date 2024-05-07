King Charles offers condolences to Kenyans after devastating floods

King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on Tuesday sent a message of comfort and sympathy to President William Ruto amid the ongoing floods across the country.

In his message, the monarch called for global efforts to combat and adapt to climate change as he expressed sadness at the rise in deaths and disruption of livelihoods.

He stressed the need for the country to adopt strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, as agreed between the two nations during the King's visit last year.

“Mr President, it was with great concern that my wife and I learnt recently of the terrible flooding that has ravaged Kenya and the region, and which continues to impact so many of your people. We can only begin to imagine the anguish of those who have lost loved ones and seen their livelihoods devastated,” his statement read in part.

Emergency workers

“Our thoughts are also with those emergency workers and others who are working long hours to support those who have been so dreadfully affected. The increased unpredictability and violence of weather systems remind us of how utterly vital it is that the world act together and with all despatch to mitigate and adapt to climate change.”

The monarch made a state visit to Kenya in October last year and was hosted by President Ruto.

“As we discussed during our visit to Kenya last year, the challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss falls to all of us to address: at stake is our very quality of life and survival as a world. Remembering with great fondness the welcome we received on my visit last year, and the friendship between our two countries we wanted to send our deepest sympathy and affection to the people of Kenya,” he said.

At least eight people have died in the last 24 hours following heavy rain and flooding in many parts of the county, bringing the death toll to 238.

An update on Tuesday from Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's Interior Ministry added that a total of 174 people had been wounded, 75 were missing and 47,000 families or 235,000 people had been displaced.

CS Kindiki also reported that 167 camps had been set up in 22 counties, housing 70,451 people.

He added that some 286,011 people had been affected by the heavy rains.