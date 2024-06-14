Kindiki declares Monday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared Monday, June 17 a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha.

According to Islamic teaching, Idd-ul-Adha (the feast of slaughtering) takes place on the 10th day of the third month after Ramadhan.

Idd-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.

It also marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

It is one of the two Idd celebrations, Idd-ul-Adha and Idd-ul-Fitr, and is often considered the holier of the two.