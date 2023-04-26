Kilifi receives 200-capacity refrigerators for Shakahola bodies

The Kilifi County government has received 200 capacity refrigerated containers from the Kenya Red Cross Society to preserve bodies from Shakahola.

The government began the exercise to exhume bodies from clandestine graves on the sprawling 800-acre property owned by controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie last week Friday 21.

In an interview in his office on Tuesday evening, Kilifi County Executive Committee member for Health-Mr Peter Mwarogo, said the mortuary at Malindi Sub-county Hospital was full to accommodate more bodies.

He said they had received 65 bodies from Shakahola since Tuesday.

"The Malindi mortuary has a capacity of 30 bodies. We were overwhelmed because we already had 29 bodies from different areas. It was a challenge for us to keep 94 bodies in the facility," he said.

Mr Mwarogo said the hospital was working to overcome the challenge and had decided on a refrigerated container.

"We are expecting the refrigerated container so that by Wednesday we can start moving the bodies from Shakahola out of the mortuary to be discharged," he said.

The CEC said the survivors were being treated and discharged to free up space at Malindi Sub-county Hospital.

"Most of the survivors are admitted when they are weak and have received special treatment. But we are handing them over to the police so that the hospital can attend to other patients," he said.

He said they were waiting for instructions from the national government as they continue to preserve the bodies.

Mr Mwarogo noted that eight bodies have been taken to Kilifi County Referral Hospital mortuary due to lack of space at Malindi Subcounty Hospital mortuary.

"We will keep the bodies at the Malindi mortuary now that we have the refrigerated container while the national government carries out other procedures," he added.

A total of 90 bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola massacre.