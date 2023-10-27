Kibera woman pleads guilty to murdering Nairobi Hospital finance boss Eric Maigo

The Kibera woman accused of killing Eric Maigo, the finance director of Nairobi Hospital, has pleaded guilty to murder.

The suspect, Ann Adhiambo Auma, pleaded guilty despite being warned three times by Justice Kanyi Kimondo about the possible sentence from a guilty plea.

The judge asked her three times if she understood the charge, but the woman insisted that she did. The charges were translated to her in Kiswahili.

Judge Kimondo ordered her to consult her lawyers and to appear before Judge Diana Mochache on November 8 for instructions.

The charge sheet alleges that she murdered Maigo on September 15 at Woodley Estate in Nairobi.

In court, there was contention; her defence team said she is 17 years old, but the prosecution said she is an adult.

However, the prosecution produced an age assessment report and mental assessment, which the court used to proceed with the matter.

On October 12, 2023, the suspect underwent an age assessment which established that she was not a minor.

She underwent an age and mental assessment test at Mathari Hospital and was found to be of sound mind and suitable to stand trial.

Maigo was found murdered in his home on Friday, September 15, 2023.

A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that he died of excessive internal and external bleeding. He had been stabbed 25 times.

She was arrested on September 27, 2023, and released on a miscellaneous application filed by an officer attached to Kilimani Police Station.

Before her arrest, she spent most of her time in Kibra sub-county and was spotted in the Olympic and Ayany estates.