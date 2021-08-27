Kianjokoma six: Court certifies case as urgent

Kianjokoma six

The six police officers accused of killing two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu when they appeared at the Milimani courthouse on August 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has certified as urgent a suit by six police officers detained over the killing of two brothers in Embu County.

