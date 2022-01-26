Kiambu court frees 6 Kenya Power staff unconditionally

Senior Kenya Power staff Julius Karani Mwaniki (left), Raphael Ndolo Kimeu and David Kamau at Kahawa Law Courts on January 25, 2022. They were freed on Sh1m cash bail each after pleading not guilty to sabotage and neglect of duty following nationwide blackout two weeks ago.

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A Kiambu court has unconditionally released six Kenya Power employees detained over their alleged role in a nationwide outage on January 11.

