Nine Kenya Power officials detained as sabotage probe continues

Kenya Power

The prosecution was seeking to have Mr David Kamau, Mr George Kipkoech, Mr Julius Karani, Mr Geoffrey Kipkirui, Mr Anthony Gathii, Mr Martin Musyoki, Mr Joshua Wasakha, Mr Raphael Ndolo and Mr Peter Musyoki detained for 21 days, informing the court that if released on bail or bond, they might interfere with evidence and witnesses.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A Kiambu court has allowed police to detain nine senior employees of Kenya Power for eight days as police conclude investigations into their alleged role in the nationwide power blackout on January 11.

