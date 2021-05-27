Kenyans to start getting second Covid vaccine dose on Friday

Willis Akhwale

Dr Willis Akhwale, chair of the Task Force on Vaccines, with Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman at a media briefing in April. 

By  Hellen Shikanda

Kenyans will start receiving their second Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine jabs on Friday, the Health ministry has disclosed, even as it noted that it will stop administering first jabs for the time being.

