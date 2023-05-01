Kenyans snub Labour Day celebrations

Pushed to the wall by the ever increasing cost of living and salary squeezes, Kenyans from various parts of the country on Monday snubbed Labour Day celebrations, with only a handful turning up for the fete in some counties.

The low turnout was attributed to the hard economic times facing Kenyans, and poor preparations by county governments and the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu).

Interviews by the Nation established that many of those who stayed away from the celebrations felt there was ‘nothing to celebrate’.

Trade unionists in various parts of the country also blamed Cotu headquarters for inadequate funding for celebrations in counties outside Nairobi.

G4S security workers march past the Presidential dais at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi County on Monday, May 1, 2023 during the Labour Day Celebrations. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

“Cotu is to blame for the failed celebrations. They stopped sending money to the regions to mobilise workers and facilitate preparations and make the day colourful,”revealed Mr Caleb Jumba, the national first chairman of the Kenya Building Construction, Timber and Furniture Industries Employees Union (KBCTF&AIE).

In President William Ruto’s home town of Eldoret, only two people showed up for the event at the Eldoret Central Primary School grounds where the event was meant to be held. These were the Cotu North Rift representative Peter Odima and his deputy Rodgers Ombati.

Cotu Uasin Gishu County branch chairman Peter Odima (right), accompanied by branch's Secretary Rodgers Ombati, leave Central Primary School ground in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County where this year's Labour Day celebration was to take place on May 01, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

They had carried with them copies of the speech that Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli read at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi City. The same was to be read at the counties.

Mr Odima accused the county administration led by the governor, Jonathan Bii, for failing to cooperate with the workers’ union to organise the event.

He claimed the county had promised to provide tents, chairs and other requirements to ensure a successful celebration, but the county secretary went silent at the last moment, leaving officials stranded.

“By Sunday night the county secretary had agreed to support us, as it has been during previous celebrations. It is unfortunate that he decided to ground us at the last minute,” Mr Odima told the Nation.

“I was forced to advise the county commissioner not to come to the field because there was not even a chair for him. This is the first time we have been ashamed by the administration of Governor Jonathan Bii,” said Mr Odima.

The unionists were forced to distribute copies of Cotu secretary general speech to a handful of journalists who had turned up to cover the event. Mr Odima further regretted that Mr Atwoli only sent him copies of the speech.

“Even my own union has done nothing to support Labour Day celebrations in this region. The only thing they did was to send booklets of speech without bothering to know about arrangements ahead of the celebrations,”said Mr Odima.

In Western Kenya region, there were no Labour Day celebrations, in Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma counties, after union officials said there was no money to fund the fete.

Union officials said it was a shame for Cotu to organise colourful celebrations for the national event that took place at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, while ignoring workers in the regions.





“It’s unfortunate that while Cotu national officials, led by Mr Atwoli were in Nairobi for the national celebrations, workers in the regions stayed at home watching the event on television sets, while others were busy attending to their day-to-day activities,” said Mr Caleb Jumba, national first chairman of the Kenya Building Construction, Timber and Furniture Industries Employees Union (KBCTF&AIE).

“The decision by top officials of COTU to close area offices had crippled activities in the regions,” he added.





An elderly man going through Taifa Leo Newspaper at a vendor's stall in Kakamega town on May 1, 2023.There was no celebration in Kakamega County. Photo credit: Isaac Wale I Nation Media Group

The union officials called on Cotu leadership to devolve services to the region in order to serve workers effectively.

In the South Rift region, there were no celebrations in Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho and Samburu counties.

A teachers’ unionist from the South Rift region, who spoke to Nation, opposed the government proposal to deduct three per cent of civil servants' salaries to fund the affordable housing project.

Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) secretary-general James Torome termed the proposal as unfair to teachers and other government workers.

He argued that the timing of the proposal by President William Ruto was wrong, as it comes at a time when teachers are expecting a pay rise from the government.

"Teachers are already suffering. Many of them are servicing loans from various money-lending institutions. Should the government again deduct three per cent from their salary, then their situation will worsen,” said Mr Torome.

Kenya Ports Authority traditional dancers entertain handful of participants during the Labour Day Celebrations at the Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa in this photo taken on May 1, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

The teacher unionist asked President Ruto to meet workers’ unions before implementing his proposals.

In Samburu, some workers who spoke to the Nation said proposed wage cuts will negatively affect their lifeligoods.

"There is nothing to celebrate. We are yet to recover from Covid-19 and already there are plans to deduct three percent of our salaries,” said Hassan Abdi Ali, who is based in Maralal.

However, a handful of people turned up for the celebrations in Murang'a, where Governor Irungu Kang'ata promised to help the county labour force mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

"This county has the potential of employing all its skilled and non-skilled people. But without industries, we have lagged behind. Covid-19 also slowed us down in creating employment," he said.

This came as Murang'a Barmaids Welfare Union secretary Beth Wairimu lamented that the ongoing war against bars as ordered by the government will create a livelihood crisis.

Dr Kang'ata said agricultural, hospitality, Information Technology, mining and service sectors remain the leading county employers.

"We will partner with the Ministry of Labour to ensure [that] all employers practise fair-play in workers’ welfare to neuter the many conflicts that occur at the workplace," he said.

County commissioner Patrick Mukuria asked various stakeholders to join in the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse in the region, so as to save health and energies to be channeled in building the county.

In Meru, Governor Kawira Mwangaza announced a partnership with Food for the Hungry and launched relief food distribution for the most affected schools within Buuri Constituency.

The donations are worth over Sh4.8 million and will be distributed to over 28 schools. Children from pre-primary, primary and junior secondary school will benefit.

The schools are in the semi-arid areas of Ruiri Rwa Rera and Kibirichia wards within Buuri East Sub-county.

In Nyandarua, Governor Kiarie Badilisha assured workers of timely promotions and a conducive working environment. Dr Kiarie said the administration is aware of the shortage of staff in some critical departments, saying that the gaps will be covered starting the June financial year.

“We have a shortage of nurses, doctors, and Early Childhood Development Education teachers, which means that some workers are overworked. This is a historical issue we must address and therefore we shall be employing more ECDE teachers in addition to those we employed early in the year,” said the county boss.

In Mombasa, the county executive in charge of Public Service Administration, Youth, Gender, Social Services and Sports, Kenneth Muigai led the celebrations and urged employers to treat their employees with dignity and pay them on time.

“Governor Abdulswamad Nassir’s message is to urge employers in the county to pay their workers on time so that they can fend for their families. Employers should pay their workers well. Let’s also ensure [that] our children go to school,” said Mr Muigai.

Mombasa deputy commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi urged leaders and other stakeholders to join the fight against drug abuse, saying lack of jobs has left many youths hopeless and ensnared by drugs and alcohol.

Coast Cotu secretary Gideon Mutiso (centre) with other government Officials during the Labour Day celebrations at the Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa in this photo taken on May 1, 2023. Photo credit: KEvin Odit I Nation Media group

Coast Cotu secretary Gideon Mutiso urged the government to increase minimum wage due to the increasing cost of living.

Taita-Taveta, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu did not hold any Labour Day celebrations.

