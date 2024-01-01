Kenyans mark New Year celebrations in style

Kenyans joined billions across the world to mark the New Year celebrations in their typical hubris, forceful and joyful manner with entertainment joints being equally filled as places of worship across the country.

Fireworks lit up the night skies across several spots in Nairobi and elsewhere in the country at exactly midnight.

Ranging from the Amapiano fest in Kisumu to the biggest and much-awaited Churchill Show crossover Shusha Nyavu festival in Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, thousands of revelers and fans of gospel music flooded their favourite spots to usher in 2024 with gusto.

President William Ruto, his wife Rachael, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his spouse Dorcas join State House Choir in a dance during New Year Celebrations at State Lodge, Nakuru City on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

In Nairobi, the streets were ablaze, with fire in the belly of a people so psyched up to leave 2023 and its numerous troubles behind

A recent opinion poll by Tifa Research indicated that a majority of Kenyans are hopeful that the cost of living will come down and that the economy will improve in 2024.

Right in the heart of the capital city at the Kenya National Archives, opposite the busy Kencom stage, a raised platform was mounted.

Hundreds of Kenyans flocked the venue, swaying their arms, legs and hips to the tuneful gospel music booming from the huge public address music systems enough to send even the most unamused music listener to a frenzy.

Christians gather at Victor's Assembly Church crusade at Kenya National Archives for a midnight vigil on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Police officers also patrolled the spot to ward off anyone visiting the hallowed grounds with ulterior motives.

The neon lights shone brightly giving the venue an electric feel. In various other entertainment spots within the CBD, patrons danced without a care in the world.

Some seven kilometres away, just metres from the busy Lang’ata Road, thousands of Christina Shusho, the erudite Tanzanian gospel artiste, and of Kenyan comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, gathered at Uhuru Gardens as soon as darkness began setting in.

By 8:30pm, powerful sounds emanated with gospel hits streaming in one after the other evoking the party mood in the multitude that had thronged the Gardens to cross over the year.

Members of the public watch a display of fireworks to usher in the New Year on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

For those who could not make it to the concert, virtual links were shared digitally to help them follow the much-awaited crossover concert that began hitting the airwaves months ago after many Kenyans demanded that Mr Churchill ensures Shusho will attend his function to mark the end of 2023. It was eclectic.

Along Kagundo Road, Quiver restaurant was packed to the brim, vehicles parked for tens of metres outside the popular joint where the titillating smells from sizzling and roasted meat assaulted the nose with satisfactory pleasure.

So much were the activities along the road that a slight traffic jam had built along the route by 10pm.

Fireworks light up the night sky above UAP Old Mutual building in Nairobi to usher in the New Year on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

On the other side of the road, in Umoja estate, churches were full. This was the case at Jesus Teaching Ministry where tuneful songs of praise rent the air. The faithful, with their arms raised, submitted their will to God, some mumbling their hearts’ desires to the Almighty God silently.

Along Juja Road, the Redeemed Gospel Church at John-Saga in Huruma was packed. Fervently, the congregation shouted their lungs out in thanksgiving to God for guiding them safely through another year.

At the Zoe Worship Centre in Kinoo, Kiambu, congregants assembled to worship as they crossed over into the New Year.

A worshiper in praise and worship to usher in New Year 2024 at Zoe Worship Centre, Kinoo in Kiambu county on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Rev David King’ori, while delivering the New Year sermon, urged the government to prioritise the needs of Kenyans who are shouldering the burden of the tough economic time amid the escalating cost of living.

“There are many who do not have food, shelter and have no medical cover and are frustrated. Before we consider other things, let us consider the common mwananchi who has nothing to put on the table,” he said.

Rev Kingo’ri also called on President William Ruto to reach out to the opposition and work together for the good of the country.

“We all love Kenya and can help each other to grow and be able to fix the problems and needs that are affecting this nation. It would be wise for the President to reach out to the Opposition. We need to move together as one family, one land, as one Kenya,” he said.

Members of the public watch a fireworks display at Travelers Beach Hotel in Mombasa County to usher in the New Year on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Hundreds of families around Lang’ata, Ngong’ and Karen visited Karen Waterfront leading to traffic snarl-up on a stretch of Lang’ata Road leading to the venue.

All manner of children’s games were available as parents carefully watched over their gleeful young ones as they went round and round the carousels and merry-go-round. The unusually large parking space was also packed. Everyone was happy.

Despite there being special entrance fees at popular entertainment spots in Eldoret, all of them were still packed as early as 8pm. This was the case at Tamasha Club where between 7pm and 9 pm the entrance fee was Sh500 and but later on shot up to Sh1,000. Nevertheless, the revellers remained undeterred.

President William Ruto his wife Rachael, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua watch the display of fireworks at Nakuru State Lodge to usher in the New Year on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Anticipating more revelers, Tamasha’s management informed their customers to leave their cars at home and come in with taxis as the parking slots were already full by evening.

Other popular nightclubs in Eldoret, including the Kettle House and Baniyas, were similarly jam-packed.