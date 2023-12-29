Most Kenyans optimistic of better economy in 2024, Tifa Poll indicates 

A majority of Kenyans are hopeful that the cost of living will come down and that the economy will improve in 2024, as 2023 – a year that has been full of financial challenges for many Kenyans – comes to an end.

This is according to new findings by pollsters Tifa Research. Results from Tifa’s year-end poll indicate that 61 per cent of Kenyans are optimistic that 2024 will be an improvement compared to 2023.

The poll also indicates 87 per cent of Kenyans feel that the cost of living in 2023 was worse than in 2022 while 81 per cent of Kenyans feel that the economy worsened this year.

While a majority of the respondents were of the view that the cost of living, economic conditions, employment prospects and access to loans were worse than the previous year, the poll drew mixed sentiments on the political climate in the country.

Regarding employment, the poll indicates that 64 per cent of Kenyans feel that employment prospects in 2023 were worse than the previous year, while 47 per cent of Kenyans feel that the political climate this year worsened as compared to the previous year.

"The survey results underscore a widespread perception among Kenyans, with a substantial majority of 87 per cent, indicating that the cost of living escalated in 2023. This perception aligns with reality, evident in the noticeable price rise for essential household items, electricity, fuel, and more," Tifa said on Friday while releasing the results of the poll.

"This sentiment suggests the need for focused attention from policymakers, economists, and relevant stakeholders to address the factors contributing to the rising cost of living and implement measures that can alleviate the financial burden on the citizens," the pollsters further said.