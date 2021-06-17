Kenyans in pension schemes to withdraw 40pc to buy houses

Housing

Housing and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga (left), Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu and Tecnofin Executive Director Robert Muchoki inspect Pangani affordable housing project in Nairobi on June 16, 2021. PS Hinga said that pensioners will be allowed to withdraw 40 per cent of their savings towards owning their own houses. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Kenyans contributing to pension schemes will be allowed to withdraw up to 40 per cent of the pension to fund buying of a house, the government has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.