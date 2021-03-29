Sh6bn Buxton housing project gets greenlight from President

Buxton project

Residents vacate their houses on  March 7  ahead of demolitions on the 14-acre piece of land to pave way for the construction of the Sh6 billion Buxton project in Mombasa.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sh6 billion Buxton Project in Mombasa County on May 1.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.